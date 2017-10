CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 29-year-old man was charged with malicious wounding after a stabbing in Chesapeake on Thursday morning.

Chesapeake Police were called to the 1000 block of Wickford Court for an assault around 7:45 a.m.

They arrived to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, 29-year-old Alonzo Payne, was taken into custody and charged with Malicious Wounding.