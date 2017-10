Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - BJ Griffin (www.bjgriffinmusic.com) grew up in Virginia Beach where he was a member of the Virginia Youth Symphony Orchestra and other community programs. BJ on cello and Jason Brown on keyboard join us in the studio to perform.

BJ Griffin and the Galaxy Groove will be playing at The Shack Fall Festival

Sunday, October 15, Noon – 2pm

712 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach