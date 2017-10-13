Help others by participating in the Beach Bags Food Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – You can help provide meals and healthy snacks to disadvantaged students by participating in the Beach Bags Food Drive.

The bags are given to students who may not have enough to eat over weekends and school vacations.

What goes into a Beach Bag?

Two individual sized cereal boxes or oatmeal packets

Two 8 oz. shelf-stable main course items (Ravioli, spaghetti, beef stew, chicken & dumplings, etc.)

Two 4 oz. (or larger) fruit cups or juice boxes

Two Individually wrapped snack items (Granola or cereal bars, rains, pretzels, snack crackers, etc.)

Donations will be collected October 26 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

You can drop off donations at Pembroke Mall on Virginia Beach Blvd. in the Kohl’s parking lot or at the School Division Office lobby at 2512 George Mason Drive, Building 6.

If you would like more information contact the office of community engagement – 757-263-1936 or click here.