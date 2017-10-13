× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more drizzle and dreary weather

**Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Hampton Roads through this evening**

Another gloomy and breezy day on tap, but sunshine is on the way!

We’re still dealing with a lot of moisture in the air, so you can expect another gloomy day, with mist and a few showers. Highs in the low and mid 70s. It will still be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. A few higher gusts are possible. Due to the onshore winds today, we could see some nuisance to minor tidal flooding at times of high tide. We also have a coastal flood advisory that is in effect through tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 60s overnight.

Temperatures begin trending warmer again on Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. We’ll continue with the chance for drizzle and a few showers. Looks like we could finally see the clouds break late in the day.

We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday and drying conditions. Temperatures will warm into the 80s. A cold front will approach Sunday night.

A chance of showers and storms to start the work week, thanks to a cold front. Temperatures will dip into the 60s! Bring on the sweaters! High pressure will then build in Tuesday and Wednesday with dry and cool conditions, but will be near normal for this time of year.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible (30%). Lows in the 60s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Drizzle or a few spotty showers possible (30%). Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Ophelia is moving toward the east-northeast near 12 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday with an increase in forward speed. A faster northeastward motion is forecast to begin Saturday night and continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will pass near or southeast of the southeastern Azores late Saturday and Saturday night.

11:00 AM AST Fri Oct 13

Location: 31.8°N 32.9°W

Moving: ENE at 12 mph

Min pressure: 971 mb

Max sustained: 100 mph

