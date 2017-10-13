Children’s Museum of Virginia to host 2nd annual Military Appreciation Day

NORFOLK, Va. – In celebration of the U.S. Navy in Hampton Roads, the Children’s Museum of Virginia in Portsmouth will host its 2nd Annual Military Appreciation Day Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum will offer a discounted five dollar admission for active duty service members, Department of Defense civilians and their families (with valid I.D., children under 2 are free). The museum will also offer a 20 percent discount in the museum gift shop during the event.

The day of the event will also host members of the Navy, showcasing the latest technology and skills used by Sailors and maritime services in today’s military.

Guests will experience displays, demonstrations and personnel from the following:

• Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services will offer fire safety and preparedness

tips, including a fire engine on display outside the building

• Hampton Roads Naval Museum

• Naval Information Forces

• U.S. Navy Stewards of the Sea and mascot “Stewie”

• Navy Region Mid-Atlantic working dog demo

• Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, including Explosive Ordnance Disposal robots

• Naval Medical Center Portsmouth display, and science, technology, engineering and

mathematics (STEM) activities

• Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic will provide STEM activities

• Naval Station Norfolk nautical knot tying demo

• Navy Fleet and Family Support Center, including a puppet show

• Drug Education for Youth (DEFY) provided by Naval Computer and Telecommunications

Area Master Station Atlantic