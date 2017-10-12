Virginia Beach SPCA taking in animals displaced by Hurricane Maria

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach SPCA is teaming up with The Humane Society of the United States and its Puerto Rico Sister Shelter, Vieques Humane Society to help free up space for incoming animals displaced by Hurricane Maria.

HSUS transported several dogs to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey. VBSPCA sent staff members to transport the dogs back to its facility where they have been under observation by a team of vets since arriving.

Several of the dogs brought to Virginia Beach by them are available for adoption already.

HSUS continues to provide aid in Puerto Rico, and will continue to work to help its Puerto Rican Sister Shelters in any way, says the group.

VBSPCA is located on 3040 Holland Rd.