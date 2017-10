Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie are spending millions in their race to become Virginia's next Governor, but there is a third candidate on the ballot.

He is little known, has little money, but may make the difference in a tight race.

Libertarian Cliff Hyra is a patent and trademark attorney from Mechanicsville, who may upend the most closely watched race in the country.

Hyra stopped by the News 3 studios today and shared his views with Anchor Les Smith.