NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police responded to a shooting Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the shooting happened at the 500 block of E. Brambleton Ave.

The man shot was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

This is still an on going investigation, with more information to come.

