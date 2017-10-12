HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We talk with Francina Harrison, a local career adviser who as a breast cancer survivor is now working to help others who have to keep working and want to keep living while fighting their cancer.
One woman’s story of living and still working while battling cancer on Coast Live
-
Making Strides in the fight against breast cancer on Coast Live
-
White House glows pink for breast cancer
-
Ten-year-old Virginia Beach leukemia survivor designs socks to help kids fight cancer
-
Meet an inspirational young man who wants you to help St. Jude Children’s Hospital on Coast Live
-
Study sheds light on the ‘other’ breast cancer genes
-
-
About Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Race of a Cure on Coast Live
-
We get moving to support Making Strides with Two Men and a Truck on Coast Live
-
Virginia singer who sang with Garth Brooks beats cancer for second time
-
Morning Rounds: Breast cancer awareness
-
Mom battling cancer gives back
-
-
Father and son 9/11 first responders die of cancer months apart
-
Colon cancer deaths rise among younger adults, and no one knows why
-
South Carolina students punished for ‘rape’ photo at high school football game