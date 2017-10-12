Norfolk Police need help finding man wanted for shooting at woman inside home

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk need your help to find a man wanted for shooting at a woman inside a home.

They’re looking for Jeffrey Corprew, 30.

According to police, Corprew got into an argument with a woman he knows on July 23rd.

As he was leaving the home, he shot at her.

The bullet missed her but was found lodged inside a wall in the home.

Corprew is wanted for attempted malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: “NORFOLK” plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Submit Online: Norfolk Crime Line

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.