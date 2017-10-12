Nextdoor’s Treat Map back for Halloween showing you the best streets for treats

Nextdoor is bringing back its Treat Map app, helping people get the most sweets they can this Halloween.

The neighborhood social network used by more than 150,000 neighborhoods and people nationwide, launched the Treat Map to give Nextdoor members an insider’s guide to the best streets for treats.

The Treat Map allows for people to mark their homes with a candy corn icon to let neighbors know they’ll be giving out candy.

For those hosting a haunted house, there is an option for that as well, says Nextdoor.

This app can be viewed by people using it in neighborhoods, allowing them to plan the best route for trick-or-treating.