Life-saving rescue leads to rare Medal of Valor for Norfolk Firefighter 

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue is holding its annual Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony Thursday night honoring members for their bravery over the past year.

Among the awards presented, Capt. William Sigafoos will receive the prestigious Medal of Valor, which is the highest award a member of Norfolk Fire-Rescue can receive.

Only 12 Medals of Valor have been given out throughout the award ceremony’s history.

Capt. Sigafoos is being recognized for his life-saving water rescue of a girl in May, who was about a 1/2 mile off shore near East Ocean View Avenue.

Medals of Honor and Merit will also be given out Thursday along with other awards.