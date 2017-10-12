Kecoughtan High School principal responds to “racist image”

HAMPTON, Va. – The principal of Kecoughtan High School is responding to an apparent racist image that’s circulating on social media.

The post contains the n-word and another racist word. Principal Jeff Moordica sent an audio message to parents after learning of the social media post:

This is Jeff Mordica, principal at Kecoughtan High School. A racist image posted on social media is causing a lot of conversation today at school. I assure you that we are investigating this situation and we will take appropriate disciplinary measures.

Hate has no place in this school. Words and actions motivated by racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, and other forms of bigotry will not be tolerated at Kecoughtan High School. We will use this as an opportunity to remind ourselves why we are here. This is an opportunity for education, a timeto remind ourselves that we, as a school community, stand for respect and inclusion. We must be a place where all are free to learn in a safeand welcoming environment. That is the work that lies before us.

We have told our students that they may speak to a counselor if they would like to talk about this. They may also want to speak to their parents about this when they get home. I appreciate your support and cooperation as we work together to ensure our school is a safe and welcoming environment.

The school division notified police, according to a spokesperson. Police say the post appears to be originally from last year, but was reported. Officers say it is not a criminal matter.