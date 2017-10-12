HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Just one day without water service in the U.S. would put over $43 billion of economic activity at risk. Our guest wants us to imagine a day WITHOUT water. Radhika Fox, she is the CEO of the U.S. Water Alliance and Director of the Value of Water Campaign.
Imagining a day without clean, safe drinking water on Coast Live
-
The microscopic critter that can survive almost anything
-
Hurricane Maria leaves more than 3 million Americans without power. Is help on the way?
-
Thousands rescued as Harvey’s waters rise
-
Missing Marines declared dead after Australian Navy finds aircraft
-
‘Texas has never seen an event like’ Harvey, FEMA chief says
-
-
10,000 may need evacuation from ravaged Florida Keys
-
Harvey aftermath: Explosions reported at flooded chemical plant
-
Two Norfolk area music groups make nationals for military musician competition
-
Houston bakers stranded by Harvey made bread for days
-
Puerto Rico: Mayor pleads for better response; President hits back on Twitter
-
-
Va. nurses, students detail long days of Texas volunteer efforts
-
FEMA chief: ‘Millions’ could be without power from Irma
-
Watch: Texas officials provide updates on devastation from Hurricane Harvey