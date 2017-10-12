Imagining a day without clean, safe drinking water on Coast Live

Posted 5:10 pm, October 12, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Just one day without water service in the U.S. would put over $43 billion of economic activity at risk.  Our guest wants us to imagine a day WITHOUT water. Radhika Fox, she is the CEO of the U.S. Water Alliance and Director of the Value of Water Campaign. 