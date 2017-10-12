Hampton launches first trauma support team

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division launched its Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma (R.E.S.E.T.) Team on Oct. 11.

Officials say that this group will help not only the victims of crime, but the communities in which these crimes happen.

The first deployment of the R.E.S.E.T. team was in response to a shooting on Oct. 10, when an adult female at the intersection of Shell Rd. and Gary Ln was killed.

The following day, volunteers wore safety vests that clearly identify them as R.E.S.E.T. team members. While going door to door, team members offered residents packets that included information that can assist them and their neighbors in the recovery process.

HPD also said that they hope these packets offer prevention and intervention services that can improve residence in these communities quality of life.

If you’re interested in joining the City of Hampton’s R.E.S.E.T. Team, please call (757)727–8311 or visit http://bit.ly/2jlym3C.