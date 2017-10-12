Fire destroys residential garage in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A fire in Suffolk Thursday destroyed a garage, said Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

Officials say that they responded to a call at 12:33 p.m. of a fire on the 3500 block of White Mars Rd.

Firefighters arrived to find the stand alone garage fully engulfed, and flames showing from all sides of the structure.

Residents had evacuated the nearby home prior to the arrival of firefighters

The garage and its contents were a total loss. Additionally, a nearby outbuilding and the primary residence sustained minor heat damage.

There were no injuries.