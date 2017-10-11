Teen biking to school hit by car, driver didn’t stop to render aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A teen was riding his bike to school when he was hit by a car. The driver intially stopped, but left seconds later and did not help him.

Trevin Meriweather spent his day in the hospital instead of in class. He said he's thankful he only has a concussion and a badly sprained ankle, but can't believe the driver just left him on the sidewalk. Now, he has an ankle brace, crutches and a hospital bracelet as proof of the hit and run in the morning.

"I was already halfway off the sidewalk and the lady she just sped through and she hit me," said Trevin.

His Mom drove him to the hospital and said it was the scariest drive of her life.

"It was very scary because you never know. There could have been internal bleeding, it could have been a lot worse," said Summer Vogel Meriweather.

Trevin said the driver was on Waters Drive making a right turn onto Holland Road. He said she didn't stop at the stop sign and the next thing he knew, he was on the ground.

His Mom is thankful someone was looking out for him.

"He definitely had my Mom looking out for him," said Summer as her voice broke. "It's tough because even though it could have been an accident, it was dark. I know how it is in the morning. She could have stopped. She could have waited for an adult to get there. She didn't and that's the scary part."

Trevin said he spoke with the driver briefly after he hobbled to the sidewalk. He said the driver got out of her car and asked if he was okay.

"I said not really and she grabbed my bike, tossed it onto the sidewalk and said she was sorry and sped off," said Trevin, in disbelief, she would just leave him there.

Now, Trevin and his Mom are hoping the person responsible is caught.