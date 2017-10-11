Suffolk firefighters respond to commercial structure fire at golf course

SUFFOLK, Va. – Firefighters with Suffolk Fire & Rescue battled a commercial structure fire at the Sleepy Hole Golf Course in the 4700 block of Sleepy Hole Road Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:50 p.m., and the first units arrived at the scene at 7:53 p.m to find a golf cart maintenance building engulfed in flames. The building was completely destroyed, including 75 golf carts that were stored inside the structure.

The fire was contained to that building; no other structures were affected. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at 8:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the investigation will be handled by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

