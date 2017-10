NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a crash that left a man critically injured a the intersection of Granby Street and Maycox Avenue Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:45 p.m.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Southbound Granby Street at Maycox Avenue is currently closed while police investigate.

There is no further information.

