October 11 is National Coming Out Day!

According to the Human Rights Campaign, the day is meant to celebrate individuals who come out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer (LGBTQ) or as an ally. The day was also created to promote a safe world for LGBTQ individuals to live openly.

The idea for National Coming Out Day came from Rob Eichberg, a founder of the personal growth workshop The Experience and Jean O’Leary, the then-head of National Gay Rights Advocates.

National Coming Out Day falls on October 11 each year, in honor of half a million people participated in the second March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in 1987.

Watch HRC’s National Coming Out Day 2017 video: