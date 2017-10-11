Maritime academy puts student through boot camp

NORFOLK, VA.- The Mid Atlantic Maritime academy takes students through a rigorous four week boot camp that guides students to a maritime career on the deck of a ship or below as an engineer.

“I was just working at McDonalds,” Black said

22 year old Alexis Black is a member of the academy’s sixth class.​

“I had never even looked under the hood of a car before, but it’s not as bad as it looks. Like I feel like I am learning something, at McDonalds it’s not that hard to pass out a couple of fries,” Black said

Tired of flipping burgers at McDonald’s, now she has bigger dreams of becoming an engineer.

“You start out as a wiper, so hopefully soon you will see me in the engine room wiping,” Black said

Students learn skills from firefighting, to working as a deck hand.

They go from a simulation room to putting their training in action.

“My name is Anthony I am 52 years old and my nickname is Gramps,” Crenshaw said.

Anthony Crenshaw in his fifties is one of the oldest in his class.

“I had been in the telecommunications industry for about 20 years and with the downsizing and the buyouts basically I needed a change,” Crenshaw said.

Looking for something more stable Crenshaw decided to try his sea legs.

“The maritime industry is not downsizing it’s not changing it’s more like a trucking industry on the water,” Crenshaw said

The program is open to anyone 18 and older, with no prior experience needed.