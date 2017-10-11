Man shot while standing on sidewalk in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting.

Police said the 57-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of Executive Drive when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect started a conversation with the victim and then displayed a firearm.

Te suspect then shot at the victim and police said he suffered a single gunshot wound.

Police were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m. and the victim was taken to a local hospital for a non life threatening injury.

There is no suspect information at this time and police are investigating.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.