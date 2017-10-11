Lidl to open second Virginia Beach store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Lidl is opening its second location in Virginia Beach on Thursday, October 26.

The new store is located at 3248 Holland Road.

It will open at 8 a.m., right after the ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m.

The Holland Road store will be Lidl’s eighth location to open in the Hampton Roads area this year.

Customers will be able to take advantage of grand opening special offers at the new store. The first 100 customers to arrive will receive a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards.

Shoppers can also sample some of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last. The celebration will continue the festivities through grand opening weekend with games, activities, prizes, special deals and giveaways.