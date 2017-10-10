Homicide investigation underway after one female found dead

Photo Gallery
HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide that left one woman dead early Tuesday morning.
Police were called at 3:38 a.m. near the intersection of Shell Road and Gary Lane in Hampton.
Upon arrival, one adult female was found suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Police have not released any further information at this time.
Anyone with information about the crime are ask to call the Hampton Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP where your tips will remain anonymous.
WTKR News 3 is on scene and will bring the latest updates as more details become available.
37.011859 -76.374892