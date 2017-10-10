Homicide investigation underway after one female found dead

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide that left one woman dead early Tuesday morning.

Police were called at 3:38 a.m. near the intersection of Shell Road and Gary Lane in Hampton.

Upon arrival, one adult female was found suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

Anyone with information about the crime are ask to  call the Hampton Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP where your tips will remain anonymous.

WTKR News 3 is on scene and will bring the latest updates as more details become available.

 