Go to the movies with Neil deGrasse Tyson at Richmond’s Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. – How would you like to spend an evening with one of the world’s most brilliant minds telling you everything about your favorite movies is wrong?

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson , astrophysicist, author, actor and science communicator, will come to Richmond’s Altria Theater on November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

In “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies,” Tyson will give an entertaining and enlightening review of all the science that our favorite movies got wrong – and right. Movies discussed will include classics like “Star Wars” as well as recent films like “Frozen” and “The Martian.”

Tickets start at $45. Click here to reserve your seat.