Dogtoberfest returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Why go all the way to Germany for Oktoberfest when you can celebrate Dogtoberfest right here in Hampton Roads?

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) will host the year’s “greatest dog party ever” on October 22 from 1-5 p.m. at O’Connor Brewing Company in Norfolk.

Entry to the event includes a custom beer glass, a complimentary beer and food ticket and more. Dogtoberfest 2017 will show the latest NFL game on the big screen, host a canine costume contest, hold raffles and have a photo booth available for you and your pet. Joe Heilman will provide the music for the event.

O’Connor Brewing Company is located at 211 W. 24th Street in Norfolk.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the NACC.

Click here to buy tickets online.