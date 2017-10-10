Cavaliers clutch ‘new standard’ as UVA eyes first bowl game since 2011

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – As UVA prepares to face North Carolina Saturday for the 122nd time in “the South’s Oldest Rivalry”, the ‘Hoos aren’t focused on the past – only the future.

Virginia is off to a 4-and-1 start. Impressive for any program – but especially at UVA. The Cavaliers have failed to qualify for a bowl game since 2011. They’ve averaged only three wins per season the past five seasons.

Yet this year, the ‘Hoos are embracing a new standard under second year head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

“Our confidence grows with every single win,” said UVA linebacker Chris Peace, a Denbigh High School (Newport News) product. “It’s part of the new standard around here. We take every opponent seriously – it’s like we’re 0-and-0. We attack one game at a time.”

“That’s when programs become established,” explained Mendenhall. “You can’t just do it one week or one game. You must do it multiple weeks, regardless of home or away.”

Virginia plays at 1-and-5 UNC Saturday at 3:30pm.