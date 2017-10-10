× Cake decorating at Sugar Plum Bakery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – October 10th is National Cake Decorating day!

It also happens to be Sugar Plum Bakery‘s 30th Anniversary.

Since 1987 they have made it their mission serve individuals with intellectual disabilities and help them find individualism through training and employment.

They also work to promote the integration of persons with developmental disabilities into society by helping them become independent and evolve into working contributing members of our communities.

They have over 40 different signatures cakes and also make pastries, pies, cupcakes and other desserts.

They’re open 6am to 7pm during the week and 7am to 5pm on Saturdays.