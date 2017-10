Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Based on the original Broadway production, Disney's The Lion King Experience tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king.

See the Hurrah Players perform in Norfolk (Oct 13-15), Suffolk (Oct 21) and Hampton (Oct 28-29). For more information: www.hurrahplayers.com or 757-627-5437