14 stolen guns, linked to double homicide recovered by deputies after tipster call

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – A new search warrant released after a double homicide reveals what the suspects did after they allegedly shot a mother and son, killing both.

After 14 guns were recovered, thanks to a tip from the crime line, police now expect more charges in the case.

On September 23, Isle of Wight County Deputies said 80-year-old Nancy Starnes and her son, 58-year-old Kenneth Starnes were shot inside their Smithfield home.

After a thorough investigation deputies charged 29-year-old Kareem Mitchell and 19-year-old Richard Holmes with two counts of murder, firearms charges and burglary.

The two men were found at Mitchell’s sister’s house on Stonehouse Lane and arrested a few days after the double homicide. At the time four guns, two hand guns and two long guns, were taken from the house. Deputies believe one of the hand guns was used in the homicide.

Last week a tip came in to the crime line, saying a woman was trying to sell guns out of a secret compartment at the Stonehouse lane home.

Deputies told News 3 the woman, Sharon Galvin, is Kareem Mitchell’s sister.

Deputies obtained another search warrant for Galvin’s house and found a 4’X4’ box hidden in the back of the property; inside were 14 long guns. All stolen. Many of the stolen guns belonged to the Starnes family.

What tipped the caller off, according to court documents, was a gold Chrysler van parked in the driveway. The car belonged to the homicide victims and was missing from the crime scene.

The caller told police about the van and the guns and mentioned how eager Galvan was to sell the guns. Deputies said the guns have been stolen not only from the Starnes, but other Isle of Wight homes and even other cities.

Galvin has since been charged with possession of stolen goods. She bonded out of jail with a $1,500 secured bond.

Mitchell and Holmes will be in court for their homicide charges on December 14th. Officials in Isle of Wight told News 3 there are other charges pending related to the stolen goods.