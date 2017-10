NORFOLK, Va. – Mark your calendars for some spooky fun for the whole family!

The Waterside District will show the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus for free on October 24.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair because seating at the promenade will be limited.

