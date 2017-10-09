Warrant issued for Suffolk man beaten in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Charlottesville Police Department said Monday a Suffolk man is wanted for an assault that occurred during the white supremacist rally that occurred on August 12, according to CBS19.

Deandre Harris, 20, of Suffolk, went to the magistrate’s office to try and obtain the warrant after presenting officials with his account of what happened during the incident. The magistrate then asked a detective to verify the facts Harris gave them.

Speaking to News 3’s Anthony Sabella in August, Harris said he went to the rally in Emancipation Park as part of a counterprotest when he was attacked by white supremacists in a parking garage near the police station.

One photo of the attack in particular made the rounds on social media:

Earlier in a parking garage in #Charlottesville – white supremacists beat this black kid w/poles. [Photo for by @zdroberts @NationofChange] pic.twitter.com/LLPBPjb8si — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) August 12, 2017

Harris is wanted for unlawful wounding but is not currently in custody.

