Two people held at Gun point during home invasion

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. -The two attackers held them at gun point and stole a large amount of money from his home in what he believes was a targeted invasion.

“They put a gun in my face and a gun in her face and said give me the bag,” victim said

The home invasion happened at 3am Monday morning.

The victim who didn’t want to be named is a licensed gun show vendor.

He says he and his business partner had just returned home from a weekend show in Philadelphia when they were attacked.

“They took my wallet, my check book, my keys. He threw my keys and my phone in between the houses when he left,”

The two were unloading their truck when the attack happened.

He said he always kept his money in a bad after shows, that had already been put in the house.

Luckily he says no one was injured.

They waited until they felt they were safe and called police.

“I saw two police cars” Griffin said

Victoria Griffin lives on the same street the home invasion happened.

She said this isn’t the first time there’s been trouble in the neighborhood.

“Our cars have been broken into, a few neighbors down the streets cars have been broken into. A few months ago people’s cars were vandalized, so yes we have been having some issues here,” Griffin said.

Despite recent crime, the victim believe this attack was targeted.

“I think the one guy said to my partner, we know you just got back from Philadelphia so they knew where we were at,” said Victim

Police are still searching for the attackers and the victim is not sure his money will ever be returned, still there is a positive side to this story.

During our interview three teens, found and returned the victims stolen wallet.

“I am just happy to help” Jacob Cody said.