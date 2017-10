PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 10 block of Pueblo Drive.

The call came in Monday at 8:45 a.m.

According to police, the victim is a man.

Medics took the victim to the hospital. There is no word on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for updates.