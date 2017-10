PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

They said the incident happened at the Wells Fargo on High Street.

Police dispatchers got a call about the robbery around 12:40 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no further information available at this time.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.