ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are looking for an Elizabeth City woman reported missing on Saturday.

Shian Veronica Westlove was last seen on September 29 at her home in the 400 block of Calvert Street.

Westlove, 61, is described as a white female, 5’3″ tall, about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shian Westlove, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.