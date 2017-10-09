Perquimans County man accidentally shot dead by four-year-old grandson

PERQUIMANS CO., N.C. – A man is dead after his four-year-old grandson accidentally shot him Sunday.

Around 2:20 p.m. on October 8, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office received a call to respond to the Sandy Road area near the Perquimans County Line in reference to a gunshot victim.

After a preliminary investigation, officials found that a four-year-old boy and his grandfather were shooting a rifle on a road referred to as S. Desert Road when the boy accidentally discharged the rifle and struck the grandfather. The victim, identified as Danny Robin Patrick, 57, of Elizabeth City, died at the scene.