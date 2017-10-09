Newport News Police investigating shooting during pizza delivery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred during a pizza delivery in the 300 block of Circuit Lane Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call around 9:14 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old Ohio man suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

The victim is in the military but was working a part time job as a pizza delivery driver when the incident occurred. He was making a delivery to the residence when two unknown black males, both armed, approached. One of the suspects was wearing a grey hoodie and the other was wearing a black hoodie.

The suspects demanded the victim’s wallet and keys. After the victim handed over his wallet but refused to give up his keys, the suspects struck the victim in the face with the gun. At some point after the robbery, the victim was shot by one of the suspects in his buttocks.

The suspects fled the area on foot after the shooting. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.