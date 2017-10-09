Newport News officials searching for dangerous dog and owner after attacks

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A dog and owner are wanted by the Newport News Animal Services Division.

Officials are asking for public assistance in finding Ryan Gardner and his dog, “Brody.”

Gardner is wanted in connection with a dog attack that happened on September 14 in the 100 block of Yeardly Drive.

Officials said this is the second time in nine months where Gardner’s dog attacked another dog. Brody was classified as a Dangerous Dog after a court hearing.

In both attacks the dogs that were hurt survived their life threatening injuries.

Gardner is described as a while male, 35-years-old.

His last known address is in the 10 block of White Oak Drive but he may frequent the 300 block of Majestic Court.

Warrants have been issued against Gardner for vicious dog, dangerous dog – failure to obey control requirements, and dangerous dog – failure to notify of reporting event.

Brody is described as an older, male American Pit Bull Terrier that is mostly light brown in color, with a white chest, and a black muzzle.

If you have any information that can help authorities call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.