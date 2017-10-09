Miss Virginia USA and Miss Teen Virginia USA talk about their year and efforts to make a difference on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Miss Virginia USA and Miss Teen Virginia USA are preparing to hand off their crowns in a few weeks.  The pageants are being helpd in Norfolk October 20-21st.  Learn more and about how you can help their Champions for a Cause program at www.missvirginiausa.com.