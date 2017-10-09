Maury High School to retire jersey of Kam Chancellor

NORFOLK, Va. – Maury High School will retire the jersey of pro football player Kam Chancellor of the Seattle Seahawks at a special ceremony on Oct. 12 at

7:00 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at Powhatan Stadium on the campus of Old Dominion University during the Maury High Commodore’s game against the Norview High School Pilots.

Chancellor will be the first student-athlete in Maury’s history to receive this honor, marking his contributions as an athlete and community leader.

“Maury High School, in so many ways, has shaped me into the athlete and man I am today,” said Kam Chancellor. “To receive such a great honor from a school and athletic department that I respect so much is overwhelming; and I’m humbled and grateful to the entire Maury family for acknowledging me in this way.”

While attending Maury, Chancellor played both safety and quarterback. During his senior year of high school, he led the team to a 10-2 record for the season, with more than 2,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards.

Chancellor went on to play for Virginia Tech, accepting a scholarship offer from the Hokies in 2005. After a stellar career in college, he was selected as the 133rd overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

In 2014, Chancellor and the Seahawks claimed the Super Bowl XLVIII title with a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Chancellor recently signed a three-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks in August.

“This is a historical moment for Maury High School, as this is the first time we have bestowed this honor on a Maury alumni,” said Dyrii McCain, Head Coach, Maury High School. “Retiring a player’s number is reserved for the all-time greatest athletes. Having played alongside Kam while at Maury, I cannot think of a better athlete or person more deserving of this honor.”

Chancellor also runs a foundation called Kam Cares. As stated by his foundations website, the organization,”Seeks to equip children from underserved communities in Hampton Roads and Seattle areas with educational, health, and wellness tools and resources to position students for greater academic success.”

The foundation is located in Hampton Roads and Seattle.