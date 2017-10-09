Man dies after pickup truck collides with empty tractor trailer container in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man has died following a crash in the 2000 block of Northgate Commerce Parkway.

The call came in Monday just before 8:30 a.m.

According to police, a pick-up truck collided with a parked, empty tractor trailer container and then caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire upon arrival. Responding units included Engines 5 and 10, Ladder 5, Battalion 2, Safety 1, Medics 5 and 10, Tanker 9, and the Fire Marshal.

The traffic fatality investigation team is investigating the incident.