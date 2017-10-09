MacArthur Center offering Halloween-themed family, pet photos

NORFOLK, Va. – MacArthur Center is hosting a Fall Family Fun event on Sunday, October 29.

In addition to taking Halloween family photos in front of a pumpkin patch backdrop, there will also be a separate one for four-legged family members.

Families and pets who have their photos taken will receive one free 5X7 photo.

The photos will be taken from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for families and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for pets.

The mall will also have pumpkin pie decorating with California Pizza Kitchen for $5 per child. The event is limited to the first 50 kids who pre-register by clicking here. Present cash only at the door to the Live 360° Studio.