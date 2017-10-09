Hampton Police looking for five suspects in connection with shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that took place on October 6.

Police received a call at 5:35 a.m. in reference to a shooting that happened in the first block of West Riverpoint Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, several vehicles in the first block of West Riverpoint Drive were rummaged through.

The victim was leaving a home when he noticed that his car had also been rummaged through and saw the suspects in the area. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired once striking the victim.

The suspects are described as five black males wearing dark clothing and riding in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.