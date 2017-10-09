Get a $13 tattoo at this Virginia Beach shop on Friday the 13th

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ancient Art Tattoo is offering $13 flash tattoos with a mandatory $7 tip on Friday the 13th.

The shop is located on 2605 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

However, there are a few conditions for getting one of the tattoos. Patrons must pick a tattoo from a sheet of pre-drawn designs. The sheet will not be posted online or in the shop before Friday.

Tattoos will be done on arms and legs only, and must be paid for in cash.

Tattoos are first come, first served. Lines will be long–the earlier you get in, the better!