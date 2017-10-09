Former Redskins assistant resigns from Dolphins after video shows him snorting white powder

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Chris Foerster, who served as the Redskins offensive line coach from 2010 to 2014, resigned from the same position with the Miami Dolphins Monday after video surfaced of Foerster snorting a white substance.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said in a statement. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

Foerster, in his second season of his second stint with the Dolphins, was promoted in February to the team’s run game coordinator in addition to his role as offensive line coach. He’s been an NFL assistant coach since 1993, working for the Vikings, Buccaneers, Colts, Ravens and 49ers in addition to the Redskins and Dolphins.

“I feel for Chris,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Monday. “He’s a very good offensive line coach and he was a great person when he worked here. Hopefully he gets the help he needs and can move forward with his life.”

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

Miami defeated the Titans 16-10 Sunday to improve to 2-and-2 on the season.