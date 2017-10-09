× First Warning Forecast: More Rain On The Way

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Rain Will continue to push in off and on throughout the evening. We will see a 40% chance of rain through the evening then when we head into overnight we will get a break with only a 30% chance of rain and a mostly cloud sky. Wind will continue to push from the south at 10-15 mph. We will stay mild through the night with temps staying in the 70s across the area.

Tomorrow morning we will wake up to some patchy fog and a 40% chance of rain. Rain could be heavy in spots and you could hear a rumble of thunder or two through the afternoon. By the afternoon the heaviest of the rain pushes out giving us a break until the evening. By the evening we see another wave of rain push in at a 60% chance. Rain will continue overnight and we could still see it lingering mostly in southern portions through Wednesday morning. We will make it into the low 80s across the area.

Wednesday we will still see some rain but not as much as the past two days. There will be a 30% chance of rain and we will only reach a high of 78.

Thursday we start looking much nicer. We will only make it into the low to mid 70s across the area with only a very slight chance of rain and much more sunshine.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%), Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Breezy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SW/N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Nate has become post-tropical but continues to bring heavy rain and gusty winds from the Appalachians to the northeast. The leftovers of Nate will continue moving quickly NE.

Tropical Depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Ophelia over the open Atlantic. Ophelia will continue to be no threat to land.

11:00 AM AST Mon Oct 9

Location: 31.4°N 39.9°W

Moving: NNE at 5 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph