Chesapeake Public Schools superintendent announces retirement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Public Schools Superintendent Dr. James T. Roberts announced his plans for retirement at the school board meeting Monday night.

Out of his 49 years serving the children and citizens of Hampton Roads, Roberts has served as the school division’s fifth superintendent for the last eight years. He will retire on June 30, 2018.

Under Roberts’ leadership, CPS has had one of the highest on-time graduation rates and one of the lowest dropout rates in Virginia. The class of 2017 outperformed the state, as well as Southside Divisions, with an on-time graduation rate of 92.7% and a dropout rate of 4.1%.

Roberts earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Old Dominion University and has also served as an adjunct instructor for Virginia Tech, ODU and The George Washington University.

“Dr. Roberts has served our division with distinction and will be greatly missed,” said Jeff Bunn, School Board Chair. “He will be very hard to replace as he is a strong instructional leader and his expertise in the area of budget and finance is like no other. Dr. Roberts has not only been an asset to our school division during these difficult financial times, but he is also well respected in Richmond and throughout the state.”