About Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Race of a Cure on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - For National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we talk with folks from Susan G. Komen Tidewater about breast health disparities in our region and about the upcoming Race for the Cure on Saturday, October 14th at Neptune Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront (www.komentidewater.org).
