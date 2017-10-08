UVA stifles Duke 28-21 in ACC opener, wins third straight game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - UVA continues to surprise everyone, maybe even themselves as they open up ACC play with a big 28-21 win over Duke.

Virginia (4-1, 1-0 ACC) is off to their best start since 2007, extending their current win streak to three games.

Cavaliers QB Kurt Benkert threw three touchdowns on the day, two of them to Doni Dowling.

The Blue Devils (4-2, 0-2 ACC) turned the ball over twice, one going for a Cavaliers touchdown as Virginia Beach native Quin Blanding returned a Daniel Jones interception 58 yards for six.

The 'Hoos head to Chapel Hill next week to face North Carolina in their second true road game of the season.